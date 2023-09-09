Iraq pursuing assassination case of Soleimani, al-Muhandis

Iraq Prime Minister, Mohammad Al-Sudani made the remarks in a meeting with an Iranian media delegation on Friday.

Referring to the issue of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the US government in Iraq, he emphasized that the legal pursuit of the assassination of the martyred commanders is one of the projects that the Judicial Council and the Iraqi government are pursuing.

Iraqi government formed a committee of security inspectors to provide all the needed information and several correspondences and trips are made in this field to present documents in legal forums, he noted.



He stated that in the matter of targeting the commanders, there has been a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty took place and the government is pursuing this issue with strong will.



Al-Sudani said that he fully supports the joint Iran-Iraq legal committee on this issue.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trench mate, al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.

The strike near the Baghdad International Airport was authorized by then-President Donald Trump.

The two noted anti-terror commanders were tremendously respected across the region for their instrumental role in fighting and decimating Daesh, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

