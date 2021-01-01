Blood of martyr Soleimani to accelerate annihilation of US

Iran’s Army strongly condemned the heinous act committed by US terrorist forces against Iran's anti-terror commander.

The martyrdom of General Soleimani will not benefit the terrorists, while these crimes will accelerate the process of defeat and destruction of the United States, the statement read.

Pointing to the failure of US maximum pressure strategy against the Iranian nation over the past few years, the statement added that the United States tried to stabilize its position in the region by terrorist acts and assassinations, unaware that by assassinating General Soleimani, they would face the new zealous defenders like Soleimani and they would force international terrorists to flee the region.

In the statement, Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran declared that it is ready to protect the Establishment with utmost power under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and continue the path of martyrs, especially martyrs of the resistance front.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as eight others, were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

