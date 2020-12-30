Explosions hit Yemeni airport of Aden (+VIDEO)

Aljazeera reported the sound of gunfire immediately after the explosions. Also, the outlet has quoted some sources as saying that the explosion has claimed fatalities.

Reports indicate an intense armed battle in the area.

Sky News reports the launching of several Katyusha rockets concurrent with the explosions. The outlet says there have been two explosions in the airport; one in the runway and one in the reception hall.

Sputnik has reported at least 5 deaths and 20 injuries due to the explosion while Al Mayadeen reporter has pointed to dozens of fatalities.

Quoting security sources, Sky News reported that no member of the new cabinet of resigned Hadi’s government has been injured or killed in the explosion.

TRT Arabic quoted Adel al Masani, a political expert, as saying that the explosions may have been conducted by UAE-backed militias. “UAE-backed militias are after jeopardizing the Riyadh agreement and it seems that they do not seek to withdraw from Aden,” he said.

The new but illegal cabinet of Mansour Hadi took oath on Saturday in Riyadh while Hadi asked for a complete withdrawal of forces according to the Riyadh agreement. He had also highlighted the need for full withdrawal of UAE-backed military bases in the area.

MAH/FNA13991010000602