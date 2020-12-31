Militias settling scores through Aden airport attack

Governor Tariq Salam explained in a statement on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict between the coalition militias casts a shadow over the humanitarian and security situation in Aden, Al Masirah reported.

“The attack would adversely affect the lives of citizens, which are exacerbated daily in light of the spread of diseases and epidemics and the absence of basic services,” he added.

The governor explained that the bad situation in the southern provinces requires a firm stand by all factions of society to stop the aggression conspiracies that target security and social peace in those governorates.

“Today’s explosion was not unlikely and strange for the Saudi-backed Hadi government, that can't secure itself, so how can it guarantee the rights of its people, while its decisions are taken by the Saudi ambassador on one side and the Emirati leaders on the other,” he said.

He stressed that the countries of aggression are attempting to throw charges and double standards in order to cover the state of helplessness and weakness under false pretenses to gain the sympathy of the international community.

Explosions have hit an airport in Yemen’s southern city of Aden after a plane carrying a self-proclaimed government backed by Saudi Arabia landed from Riyadh.

At least 26 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the attack on Wednesday, medical and security sources said.

Hours after the attack, a second explosion was heard around Aden's Maasheq presidential palace where the self-proclaimed cabinet members including self-proclaimed Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, had been taken to safely, residents and local media said.

A local security source said three mortar shells had landed on the airport’s hall. Sporadic gunfire was also heard.

The self-proclaimed cabinet was formed in Saudi Arabia on December 18. It includes ministers loyal to the government of former Saudi-backed Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and UAE-backed southern separatists.

