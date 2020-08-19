Iran remains main supporter of Resistance against Zionists

Referring to the fact that the Zionists have occupied Holy Quds, Palestine, and besieged Gaza Strip, Elsan Ataya called the UAE's tie normalization with these usurping Zionists as a total failure.

The UAE had previously normalized its relations with the Zionist enemy in a secret way, however, today Abu Dhabi is proud of it and considers it an achievement, he said.

He also underlined that the UAE has made the agreement to meet the demand of the US administration in the upcoming of the presidential election and in accordance with the completion of Trump’s “Deal of Century”.

He went on to say that the US-Zionist project in Syria and Yemen has failed and they are now restoring to the UAE to put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Having chosen the option of resisting against the Zionist occupiers, today, Iran is the main supporter of Resistance Front in the fight against the Zionists in the region(Middle East), he stressed.

