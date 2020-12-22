  1. World
Dec 22, 2020, 1:06 PM

Riyadh resorts to buy French radars to counter Yemen missiles

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Confused by the progress of Yemen's missile power, Riyadh once again resorted to buying more radar systems from Paris so as to strengthen itself against Yemen's ballistic power.

According to Al-Manar, the Yemeni air defense systems managed on Monday to shoot down a Saudi combat drone (cH4) while it was carrying out an aggression mission over Marib, Yemen’s military spokesman, General Yahya Sarea said.

General Sarea said that the missile used to strike the Saudi drone had never been disclosed earlier, reiterating the Yemeni military readiness to confront Saudi aggression.

In this regard, Riyadh has resorted to France so as to prevent the recurrence of such incidents by the Yemeni forces, Sep25 news website reported. 

The French newspaper, Challenges also confirmed Saudis' confusion about Yemeni missiles and wrote that in recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has asked France to buy weapons and radar to protect itself against Yemeni missiles.

The new arms deals between France and Saudi Arabia include the purchase of radars to monitor and intercept Yemeni drones and missiles targeting sensitive areas of Saudi Arabia.

