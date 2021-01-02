US withdrawal from region response to Soleimani assassination

"Aggression to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly not go unanswered, and we consider the complete withdrawal of the United States from the region as the main response to this crime," he said in an interview with Lebanese Al-Ahed news and Nournews.

Referring to Iran's attack on the US airbase Ain Al-Asad in January 2020 after the assassination of Lt. Gen Soleimani, Vaezi said: "This attack sent a clear message to the Americans that any invasion to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly not remain unanswered, but as previously stated, we consider the complete withdrawal of the United States from the region as the main response to this crime."

"Our main strategy in the region, which we have always announced to neighboring countries, is to ensure security by cooperating with the regional countries and also to counter trans-regional interventions," Vaezi added.

He continued that: "Iran's Hormoz peace initiative proposed by our President at the United Nations is still on the table and we believe it will be put into practice with the help of the countries of the region."

"We believe that with regional cooperation we can establish peace and stability and there is no need for the presence of foreigners in the region," the Iranian official underscored.

"The presence of foreigners in the region has so far brought nothing but destruction, war, and crime to our region," he added.

Answering a question about the role of martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, Vaezi said: "It is clear that the Trump administration saw Lt. Gen. Soleimani as a major obstacle to its warmongering and destructive policies in the region, and that is why Americans assassinated him in such a shameful and criminal manner."

"He formed a strong regional alliance against criminal terrorists in Iraq and Syria, and he was big hand to the nations of the region in the difficult days of confronting ISIS."

