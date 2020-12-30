Ansarullah rejects claim of its role in Aden airport's blasts

Mohammad al-Bakhiti said, "We have nothing to do with the #Aden attack, and our accusation of it is a repeated attempt to plunge us into the mercenary struggle," Al-Jazeera quoted him as saying in a tweet.

His remarks were published after the Minister of Information, Tourism, and Culture of the resigned Yemeni government said on Wednesday that: "The attack on the Yemeni airport was carried out by the Houthis."

TRT Arabic quoted Adel al Masani, a political expert, as saying that the explosions may have been conducted by UAE-backed militias. “UAE-backed militias are after jeopardizing the Riyadh agreement and it seems that they do not seek to withdraw from Aden,” he said.

Two explosions hit the Yemeni airport of Aden on Wednesday concurrent with the entrance of the new cabinet of Mansour Hadi’s resigned government into the airport.

Aljazeera reported the sound of gunfire immediately after the explosions. Also, the outlet has quoted some sources as saying that the explosion has claimed fatalities.

Sky News reported the launching of several Katyusha rockets concurrent with the explosions. The outlet said there were two explosions in the airport; one in the runway and one in the reception hall.

HJ/FNA13991010000727