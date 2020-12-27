Any stupid move makes Tel Aviv interests legal targets: Yemen

An official at the Foreign Ministry of the Yemeni National Salvation Government reacted to the Zionists Regime’s army spokesman who claimed that the Israeli regime is monitoring the situation in Yemen.

“The Zionist regime should monitor the situation in the areas that have been illegally occupied in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and stop threatening the countries of the region with the presence of its army in all parts of West Asia and talking about a lightning war”, the official said.

Stating that the situation in Yemen has nothing to do with the Zionist regime and warning against any reckless action by the regime, he said that any stupid action by the regime would lead to a full-scale war and that the Zionist Regime would be the first loser.

The Zionist regime seeks excuses for its hostile moves through which he tries to cover up its continuous aggression against the Palestinian people and to encourage more countries to normalize their relations with the regime, he pointed out.

In the end, he warned once again that "the interests of Zionist Regime" or its allies in the Red Sea would be a legitimate target of Sanaa if the Zionist regime took any move or stupid action against Yemen.



