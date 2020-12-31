Tehran’s first reaction to Aden Airport attack

Expressing sympathy with the families of the victims of the Wednesday attack at Aden airport, the Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said “Continuation of foreign aggression and occupation of Yemeni soil is the main reason for instability, and failure to establish law and order."

This endangers the territorial integrity of Yemen, warned the diplomat.

“These sorts of violent measures and killing of civilians is the result of the viewpoint of Yemen’s occupiers who have, under the name of a self-made coalition, ruined Yemen, leading to the continuation of the most disastrous humanitarian crisis in the country with a belligerent and separatist perspective.”

Condemning the aggressive and belligerent measures of the aggressors, the diplomat highlighted that the solution for the problem lies in dialogue and negotiation. “The Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls on all parties to return to political dialogue and end the futile conflict.”

Concurrent with the arrival of the self-proclaimed government of Hadi to Aden on Wednesday, explosions hit the city’s airport, killing at least 26 people and injuring 50 others.

