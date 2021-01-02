Top Iranian, Omani medical universities sign MoU

The MoU was signed in an online session this week, attended by Dr. Ali Al-Bimani, the head of the Omani university, and Dr. Ramin Kordi, the deputy head of the Iranian university.

During the meeting, Dr. Bimani introduced Oman’s National University of Science and Technology and its various potentials such as colleges, professors and students, laboratories and various campuses.

Dr. Kordi, for his part, referred to the capacities of Tehran University of Medical Sciences to cooperate in the fields of medicine, pharmacy and other health fields, naming the Kish Island branch of the university as one of the existing potentials for attracting international students.

He explained the conditions for the admission of students of Oman National University of Science and Technology in the teaching hospitals of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Kordi also expressed the Iranian university’s readiness to cooperate in areas such as the exchange of professors and students, the admission of students to Elective courses, and the holding of online workshops in the field of Covid-19, with the Omani university.

