Iran to become one of vaccine manufacturing hubs in world

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the home-made recombinant Covid-19 vaccine produced by Razi Serum and Vaccine Institute, Iranian Health Minister, Saeed Namaki said that Iran is the only country in the region that has a long history of producing vaccines.

The Minister of Health announced the start of vaccination against Covid-19 on February 9, adding that the ICU forces are the first group who will receive this vaccine.

Namaki described relying on indigenous knowledge to produce a vaccine as one of the measures to combat Coronavirus, adding that there is no doubt that in the not-too-distant future Iran will become one of the vaccine manufacturing hubs in the world.

In addition to relying on domestic knowledge, Iran sought to transfer technical knowledge of producing vaccines from friendly countries including Cuba and Russia.

Referring to Iran’s measure to receive the first batch of the Russian vaccine, he said that Iran follows two principles for the preparation of the foreign vaccine, first, the vaccine in question must have passed phase 3, and it must be approved by at least a few reputable countries.

