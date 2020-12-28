Gen. Salami urges continuation of 'promising' COVID-19 battle

Speaking at a session in Tehran on Monday to address the achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Major General Salami referred to the declining number of daily infections and deaths due to respiratory disease in the past days, saying, “We have found the appropriate approaches to reduce the prevalence of the coronavirus even before reaching the vaccine.”

“We have successfully applied our values and skills into the crisis management, and we should continue this promising trend till the complete elimination of the virus,” he added.

The IRGC chief underlined that success in this path requires not only medical efforts but also major social cooperation.

"Besides the medical staff who are at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus, people should also continue their good cooperation till the end of the pandemic."

Iran has managed to control another wave of COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the daily COVID-19 cases hit 5,502 on Sunday with the overnight deaths standing at 119.

Imposing restrictions, increasing testing capacities, and increasing people’s awareness of the disease, Iran has managed to bend the curve in the past two weeks.

However, health officials have warned that neglecting social distancing principles would lead to the start of yet another wave of the outbreak.

