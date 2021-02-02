Royan Institute's animal laboratory

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Royan Institute is a public non-profitable organization which is affiliated to Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research (ACECR).

It was established in the early 1990s as a research institute for Reproductive Biomedicine and infertility treatments. In 1998 this institute was approved by the Ministry of Health as Cell-Based Research Center.

Now, this institute acts as the leader of Stem Cell research and also one of the best clinics for infertility treatment. It has 81 scientific members and 232 researchers and lab technicians. Royan consists of three research institutes, each focused on different fields of research: Royan Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Technology (RI-SCBT), Royan Institute for Reproductive Biomedicine (RI-RB), and Royan Institute for Animal Biotechnology (RI-AB).