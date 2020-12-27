US must be forced to lift sanctions: Expediency Council Sec.

Stating that country needs creative and innovative managers to take advantages of available resources optimally, Secretary of Expediency Council said that United States must be forced to lift sanctions imposed against country.

Iranian, Indian knowledge-based firms to develop interactions

Iranian and Indian knowledge-based and technological companies will hold an online meeting on Jan. 31 for promoting export.

Iran, Armenia discuss gas exports, barter

The heads of the Iranian and Armenian delegations have held constructive talks on gas exports and the extension of a gas-for-electricity barter contract.

Iran's exports to top five European destinations up 7%

Iran's exports to five top European destinations amounted to €493.7 million during the January-October 2020, indicating a 7% growth compared with the similar period of last year.

Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than $290 million worth of copper cathode to China in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Nov. 21).

COVID-19 claims near 55,000 lives across Iran

The coronavirus has infected 5,760 people and claimed 134 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Zero red zones in Iran, but COVID battle goes on: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that while there are no red coronavirus zones in the country anymore, the battle to contain the pandemic should continue with utmost cooperation between authorities and people.

Belgrade keen on deepening relations with Tehran

Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said that Serbian leaders are determined to pursue a policy of expanding and deepening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying such policy will never change.

