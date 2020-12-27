  1. Iran
Dec 27, 2020, 8:38 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 27

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 27

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sunday, December 27.

Kayhan

Maximum pressure, minimum gain: Foreign Policy

Rouhani says Iran to both produce and purchase Covid vaccines

Martyr Soleimani sacrificed himself for sake of Iraq: Iraqi official

Shahrvand

President underlines Iran’s will to produce, buy coronavirus vaccine

New coronavirus strain found in Africa

Jomhoori Eslami

Economic activist back FATF implementation: ICCIMA member

Sanctioning medical sector “a political embezzlement”: French analyst

Iran

Rouhani says govt. not to allow usage of an unreliable vaccine in country

Etela’at

Israeli regime fighter jets raid rehabilitation center for persons with disabilities in Palestine

Maximum pressure had minimum result: Foreign Policy

Ebtekar

Ankara-Tel Aviv: dangerous normalization

Rouhani: We will produce, purchase coronavirus vaccines

MR

News Code 167673

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News