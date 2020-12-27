Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 27

Kayhan
Maximum pressure, minimum gain: Foreign Policy
Rouhani says Iran to both produce and purchase Covid vaccines
Martyr Soleimani sacrificed himself for sake of Iraq: Iraqi official
Shahrvand
President underlines Iran’s will to produce, buy coronavirus vaccine
New coronavirus strain found in Africa
Jomhoori Eslami
Economic activist back FATF implementation: ICCIMA member
Sanctioning medical sector “a political embezzlement”: French analyst
Iran
Rouhani says govt. not to allow usage of an unreliable vaccine in country
Etela’at
Israeli regime fighter jets raid rehabilitation center for persons with disabilities in Palestine
Maximum pressure had minimum result: Foreign Policy
Ebtekar
Ankara-Tel Aviv: dangerous normalization
Rouhani: We will produce, purchase coronavirus vaccines
