Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 27

Kayhan

Maximum pressure, minimum gain: Foreign Policy

Rouhani says Iran to both produce and purchase Covid vaccines

Martyr Soleimani sacrificed himself for sake of Iraq: Iraqi official

Shahrvand

President underlines Iran’s will to produce, buy coronavirus vaccine

New coronavirus strain found in Africa

Jomhoori Eslami

Economic activist back FATF implementation: ICCIMA member

Sanctioning medical sector “a political embezzlement”: French analyst

Iran

Rouhani says govt. not to allow usage of an unreliable vaccine in country

Etela’at

Israeli regime fighter jets raid rehabilitation center for persons with disabilities in Palestine

Maximum pressure had minimum result: Foreign Policy

Ebtekar

Ankara-Tel Aviv: dangerous normalization

Rouhani: We will produce, purchase coronavirus vaccines

MR