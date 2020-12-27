US reportedly establishing “ISIL 2” in Syria, Iraq

Informed sources recently revealed that US security psychologists and the intelligence forces of the Zionist regime have been monitoring and training members and families of the ISIL terrorist group in the al-Hol camp in Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah for some time, IRNA reported.

The elements have been provided with living facilities as well as the books of the Takfiris, such as the book of "The Nation of Ibrahim" written by Al-Maqdisi. The book was also used in Camp Bucca which led to the formation of a new generation of Takfiris. These individuals were later trained by the US and the Zionist regime in 2010 and took over the command of ISIL from 2012 until now.

The United States established Camp Bucca after the 2003 invasion of Iraq around the southern city of Um al-Qasr in Basra province, and within six years, about 100,000 members of al-Qaeda terrorists and Iraqi Ba'athist militants were incarcerated in the prison.

The result of this American-Zionist project led to the emergence of the ISIL terrorist group led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Americans first used the dreadful Abu Ghraib prison to imprison al-Qaeda and Ba'athist elements, and after many scandals, they moved their prisoners to Camp Bucca.

According to political observers, what is happening now in the Syrian Al-Hol camp, as well as in the prisons where ISIL elements are being held, is the exact copy of what occurred in the US prisons in Iraq, especially in Camp Bucca.

The US and its allies are struggling to use more ISIL women and teenagers in their new conspiracies.

Evidence suggests that the security services of the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime are reproducing a new generation of terrorist elements probably under the name “ISIL 2” in the region.

