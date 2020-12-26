Iran, Armenia discuss gas exports, barter

Following a meeting with Hakob Vardanyan - Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of the Republic of Armenia, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iranian Deputy Petroleum Minister for International Affairs and Trade, said “In today's meeting, the two delegations of Iran and Armenia discussed expansion of energy relations for the long term and agreed on the main points,” Shana reported on Saturday.

"Discussions about some technical issues concerning gas export and gas-for-electricity barter were postponed to the near future, after which a long-term contract will be signed in this regard," he added.

"We have been negotiating for a year and a half on gas exports and the extension of the gas barter contract with Iran. The talks that took place today were one of the most constructive ones," said Hakob Vardanyan.

He noted that "The two delegations tried to take into account the mutual interests of the two countries."

In 2004, Tehran and Yerevan signed a 20-year gas and electricity barter agreement, according to which Iran's exported gas will be used by power plants in Armenia, and in return, Iran will import electricity from Armenia which started importing gas from Iran in mid-2009.

