Rouhani felicitates his counterpart on Serbia's National Day

Addressing Aleksandar Vučić, the Serbian President in a letter, the Iranian President Hasan Rouhani, offered his congratulations to the Serbian people and government over the Balkan country’s Statehood Day.

Hailing the great capacities of the two countries, Rouhani expressed hope that in the shadow of joint efforts, bilateral relations in all political, economic, and cultural fields will be further developed and strengthened.

“I wish health and success to you and to the people of Serbia”, the Iranian President added.

Also known as Statehood Day, Sovereignty Day of Serbia (Dan državnosti Srbije) is celebrated on 15 February. It is a two day holiday and is the National Day of Serbia. It marks the anniversary of the First Serbian Uprising in 1804 and the first Serbian Constitution in 1835.

