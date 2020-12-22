JCPOA cannot be linked to any other issue: Iran UN Envoy

Speaking in the virtual meeting of the UNSC for implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231 on Tue., Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, “Almost four months after the failed US attempt to ditch Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the UN Security Council is re-examining the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231.”

Under the UNSC Resolution 2231, JCPOA was concluded as a comprehensive, long-term and appropriate solution for Iran’s nuclear issue, he said, adding, “JCPOA was inked to ‘establish a new relationship with Iran’ and ‘to facilitate and strengthen normal trade and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran'.”

After US withdrawal from JCPOA in May 2018, the United States re-imposed all of its nuclear sanctions against Iran and since then, the United States has adopted a hostile policy towards JCPOA and Islamic Republic of Iran, Takht-Ravanchi stressed.

The United States has committed several systematic and persistent violations of its legal obligations under UNSCR 2231, the Charter of the United Nations and international law, he said, adding, “Not only has the United States not complied with its obligations under the resolution, but also it has effectively hindered the fulfillment of obligations of other JCPOA member states.”

Sanctions prevent import of humanitarian goods such as medical equipment and medicines vital for specific and special diseases. At a time when Iran is facing one of the worst forms of outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, sanctions on a large scale are hindering to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Iran UN Envoy Takht-Ravanchi added.

