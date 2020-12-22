  1. Politics
UN calls for preserving trade relation of countries with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs called on preservation of trade relations of countries with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking in a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on Tue. regarding 6-month report on the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231, Rosemary A. DiCarlo announced that UN Secretary General António Guterres urges countries to maintain their trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran has indicated its intention to stay in JCPOA, she said, adding, “Actions taken on some financial obligations (Washington's hostile actions in resuming sanctions against Tehran) are reversible.”

She went on to say that UN secretary general also emphasizes the importance of using all initiatives to support trade and economic relations with Iran especially given the current economic and therapeutic challenges caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The UN Secretary-General calls on all parties to the agreement to work constructively to resolve their differences through the dispute resolution mechanism, Rosemary A. DiCarlo added.

