Dec 22, 2020, 9:00 PM

China says anti-Iranian sanctions must be lifted

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson emphasized that the United States should return to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, unconditionally, stating that US must lift all sanctions imposed against Iran.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Tue., Wang Wenbin called for unconditional return of the United States to Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The United States must return unconditionally to the nuclear deal and at the same time lift all sanctions against Iran, individuals and third-party companies, he said.

The United States should rejoin the Agreement with no preconditions as early as possible. It should lift all sanctions on Iran and on third-party entities and individuals. On this basis Iran should fully resume compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, he said, adding, "China proposes that JCPOA participants hold consultations on this as early as possible and then, upon reaching consensus, consider holding an international meeting with the participation of JCPOA parties and the United States to start the process for the United States to return to the deal."

This is while that US President Trump violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 under false excuses and withdrew from JCPOA unilaterally which was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in mid-July 2015.

