Tehran witnessing no change in US JCPOA policies

Speaking in an interview with Al-Jazeera, the Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-e Ravanchi stressed that the United States has violated the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The United States continues to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Nuclear Deal, he said adding that, yet the easy way for the United States to return to the table of JCPOA is to fully implement its obligations under the agreement.

Joe Biden's administration has claimed on many occasions that the United States will return to JCPOA, but so far, we have not seen a change in their policy towards the nuclear deal, the Iranian envoy to UN said, adding, “The implementation of the US commitments does not require renegotiations, we believe that the US should fulfill its obligations under UNSCR 2231 and JCPOA.”

It is Washington who must decide whether it wants to abide by the JCPOA, and there is no need for negotiations to do so, he stressed.

He referred to Washington’s recent provocative moves in the region, specifically the assassination of Iranian top commander Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, saying that this is while Iran has no desire to carry out any provocative moves.

Referring to Trump’s illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, the empty promises of other signatories for compensating the US damages, Takht-e Ravanchi said that Iran had no choice except for implementing the Parliament's Strategic Action Plan which is also in line with article 36 of the JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that there is no place for weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, in the country's defense program.

Touching on Iran's measure to stop its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT, he said that the country continues to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before.

