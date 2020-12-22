  1. Politics
US disrupting balance of Nuclear Deal: China

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Chinese representative to the United Nations said that the US is disrupting the balance of JCPOA.

Chinese representative to the United Nations made the remarks in a UNSC virtual meeting on Iran’s nuclear program on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the US must reform its policies and return to the JCPOA unconditionally.

The representative further noted that US unilateral withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal and pursuing a policy of Maximum pressure against Iran is the source of current JCPOA related issues.

The meeting of foreign ministers sent a strong and positive message to the world that all parties should seize the opportunity to resolve Iran’s nuclear issues through diplomacy, he added.

On Monday, representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal video conference meeting to discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

