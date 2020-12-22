Speaking in the virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tue. regarding 6-month report on the implementation of UNSCR 2231, he reiterated that US maximum pressure campaign on Iran has failed.

The US maximum pressure campaign against Iran failed and instead united UN Security Council member states, he added.

Over the past year, the United States has used every opportunity to punish Iran, he said, adding, “US authorities have tried to convince themselves and the rest of the world that maximum pressure on Iran is the only possible way to resolve all problems.”

All these efforts failed and members of the UN Security Council showed considerable unity, he stressed.

Iran had previously warned of the consequences of such actions and this issue is also mentioned in Article 36 of the UN Security Council, he said, stating, “Once again, we regret that leaders of the United Nations did not have the courage to explicitly call on the United States to return fully and unconditionally to adhere to UN Security Council Resolution and JCPOA and to stop all acts that have violated these documents.”

