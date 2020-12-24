150 House Democrats urge US President-elect to rejoin JCPOA

A letter backing President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) without any new conditions has garnered 150 signatures from House Democrats — enough to block any congressional bid to block the move.

There is already strong support for a deal among House Democrats, more than 150 of whom signed on to a letter earlier this year backing a deal. If those members stick to that position, it would give them enough support to prevent Republicans from getting a veto-proof majority in the House.

Only 34 members of the caucus, including outspoken critics like New York Rep. Eliot Engel, Florida Rep. Alan Grayson, and Israel, have not signed on to that or other pro-agreement letters.

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the international agreement and announced the return of nuclear sanctions, in violation of Washington's commitments under the JCPOA. But despite using sanctions and other pressure, Trump has been unable to lure Iran into negotiating a new deal.

Trump's move has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.

