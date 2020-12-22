  1. Politics
US urges UN Security Council to implement sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – US Representative urged the Security Council to implement Washington’s sanctions against Iran in a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

US Representative in the Security Council called on Secretary-General of the United Nations and all members to implement Washington’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further claimed that the members of the Security Council ignore Iran’s disregard for UN restrictions.

US Representative also urged the UNSC members to condemn Iran’s action, noting that sanctions will be lifted if Tehran changes its behavior.

On Monday, representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal video conference meeting to discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program.

