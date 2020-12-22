  1. Iran
Dec 22, 2020, 2:10 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,208 new cases, 187 deaths

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,208 COVID-19 infections and 187 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,170,743 with the death toll standing at 54,003.

According to Lari, 5,467 patients are in critical condition while 903,998 patients have recovered.

So far, over 7.14 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The coronavirus has infected over 77.7 million people so far around the world, of whom close to 1.71 million have died and more than 54.6 million have recovered.

