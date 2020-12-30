149 deaths, 6,272 new infections in past 24h

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,218,753 with the death toll standing at 55,095.

According to Lari, 5,087patients are in critical condition while 978,714 patients have recovered.

So far, over 75.6 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The coronavirus has infected over 82.4 million people so far around the world, of whom close to 1,799,300 million have died and more than 58.4 million have recovered.

RHM/MNA