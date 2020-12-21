  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 6,151 new cases, 191 deaths

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,151 COVID-19 infections and 191 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,164,535 with the death toll standing at 53,816.

According to Lari, 5,519 patients are in critical condition while 894,366 patients have recovered.

So far, over 7.09 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The coronavirus has infected over 77.2 million people so far around the world, of whom close to 1.70 million have died and more than 54.1 million have recovered.

