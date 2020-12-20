Iran COVID-19 update: 6,312 new cases, 177 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,158,384 with the death toll standing at 53,625.

According to Lari, 5,563 patients are in critical condition while 885,054 patients have recovered.

So far, over 7.04 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

The coronavirus has infected over 76.7 million people so far around the world, of whom close to 1.7 million have died and more than 53.8 million have recovered.

