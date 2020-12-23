Iran witnessing declining trend in COVID-19 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 54,156, saying the disease has taken the lives of 153 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to 1,177,004 following the detection of 6,261 new cases since Tuesday, she added.

A total of 914,194 people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that over 7.2 million tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

Of the newly detected cases, 1,075 patients have been hospitalized, Lari added, saying that 5,419 patients are in critical condition.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, the number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 78,459,597 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,726,177.

