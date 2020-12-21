“Food Industry Innovation Center” inaugurated in Tehran

“Food Industry Innovation Center” was inaugurated in Tehran on Sun. in the presence of Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi.

Senior advisor stresses Iran-Armenia cooperation

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs emphasized the need to expand cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia.

Iran to take Lt. General Soleimani’s revenge at proper time

Secretary of Expediency Council said that the Islamic republic will take the revenge of Lt. General Soleimani against the US at the proper time.

Pakistan emphasizes expansion of maritime ties with Iran

Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, said Islamabad emphasizes the development of maritime and economic relations with Tehran.

Iranian firm produces ELISA kits to detect infection, cancer

An Iranian knowledge-based company has successfully manufactured Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits that are used for infection and cancer detection.

Kish's readiness for hosting permanent ECO intl. exhibitions

Managing Director of Kish Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) Gholam-Hossein Mozaffari announced that Kish island is ready to establish a permanent exhibition for ECO member countries.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,312 new cases, 177 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,312 COVID-19 infections and 177 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Rimdan terminal border to improve Chabahar port activities

Deputy of Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization announced logistic terminals in Sistan and Baluchestan province, including the Rimdan border terminal, are effective in improving Chabahar port development.

Tehran-Islamabad have a strategic approach to strengthen ties

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta city of Pakistan said that Tehran and Islamabad have a strategic approach to strengthen bilateral relations.

Leader to deliver speech on Hazrat Zaynab birth anniv.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech today.

