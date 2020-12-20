  1. Politics
3 women injured, 2 critically in US shooting

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

Three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago Suntimes reported.

About 1:35 a.m., they were sitting parked in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots into their vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the face, while another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The third woman, 20, suffered a graze wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

