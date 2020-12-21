Qatari envoy hails bilateral relations with Iran as friendly

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri, congratulated the government and people of Qatar on the occasion of the National Day of the country and hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries as friendly.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, Hamid Reza Dehghani Poudeh, also congratulated the Qatari nation on the occasion of Qatar National Day and expressed hope that both sides expand relations in the future.

