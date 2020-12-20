Bomb blast in Ethiopia kills 3, injures 5

According to a state news agency, an abandoned bomb has exploded in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, killing three people, Sputnik News reported.

The Ethiopia News Agency reported that the explosion occurred in the Lideta area near the center of the city.

"An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed", the state agency noted.

The situation in the African country remains tense after a military conflict between the federal government and militants of the Tigray region, which claimed thousands of lives and forced almost a million people to flee their homes.

FA/PR