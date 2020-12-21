UK urges Iran not to expand its nuclear program

After a virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and Iran, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab claimed that the development of Iran's nuclear program is an obstacle to the JCPOA negotiations.

In a tweet on Monday, he wrote, “Today I met with the JCPoA participants, where I made it absolutely clear Iran must not implement the recently announced expansions to its nuclear programme. To do so would undermine the opportunities for progress we hope to see in 2021.”

After the meeting, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also called on Iran to take action to preserve the JCPOA, without referring to the non-compliance of European countries with their obligations under the Nuclear Deal.

These remarks came as the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

FA/FNA 13991001000651