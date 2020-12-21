Hashd al-Sha’abi captures ISIL commander in Al Anbar province

The second brigade of Hashd al-Sha’abi along with intelligence and security forces have reportedly arrested a senior ISIL commander in an operation in Anbar province.

No information has been released on the identity of the terrorist, however, he is said to have been in charge of security issues at ISIL terrorist organization.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said in a statement that the operation was a complete success and was carried out according to accurate security information gathered by the forces.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

