Iran wins 2019 IWF Junior World Championships

The Iranian team gained a total of 622 points in the men’s category and achieved the event’s title. US finished runner up with 553 points and Japan stood third with 522.

The 2019 edition of IWF Junior World Championships was held on June 1 to 8 in the Fijian capital of Suva with the participation of 248 athletes from 47 countries in men’s and women’s categories.

On the final day of competitions, Ali Davoudi and Alireza Yousefi gained overall silver and bronze medals respectively in +102kg category.

