Iran’s Miri snatches silver at 2019 IWF World C’ships

The Iranian athlete won the overall silver of men’s 89kg category by hoisting 167kg in the snatch and 207kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 374kg. He also won the bronze of clean and jerk.

Armenia’s Hakob Mkrtchyan snatched the overall gold with a total of 375kg; 167kg in the snatch and 208kg in the clean and jerk. Georgian Revaz Davitadze received the bronze with 371kg after managing 172kg in the snatch and 199kg in the clean and jerk.

The 2019 edition of IWF World Championships kicked off in Pattaya on Wednesday with 734 athletes from 105 nations participating. The event will run until September 27 in both men’s and women’s categories.

Earlier in the competition, Hafez Ghashghaei earned the silver medal of clean and jerk in men’s 55kg category.

