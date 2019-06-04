Iranian weightlifters gain two medals at 2019 IWF Junior World Championships

In men’s 89kg category, Mohammad Hosseini of Iran the silver medal on Tuesday by lifting a total of 349kg. He lifted 157kg in snatch and 191kg in clean and jerk to gain the gold and bronze medals of these subcategories as well. Saudi Arabia’s Don Opeloge grabbed the gold with a total of 349kg and Poland’s Bartlomiej Stefan Adamus stood next with 346kg.

In men’s 81kg category, 2018 Junior World Championships silver medalist Hossein Soltani gained all three bronze medals by hoisting 154kg in the snatch, 191kg in clean and jerk and a total of 354kg. Three gold medals went to Latvia’s Ritvars Suharevs while Columbian Juan Felipe Solis Arboleda settled for the silvers.

The 2019 edition of IWF Junior World Championships kicked off on June 01 in the Fijian capital of Suva with the participation of 248 athletes from 47 countries. The event will go through June 8 in men’s and women’s categories.

MAH/IRN83340836/83341067