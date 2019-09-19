Iran snatches its first medal at 2019 World Weightlifting C’ships

On Wednesday, the first day of the event in Thailand’s Pattaya, Iran’s Ghashghaei earned the silver medal of clean and jerk in men’s 55kg category.

He successfully lifted 140kg and 149kg in his first and second attempts of clean and jerk, however, failed in his final choice of 155kg.

North Korea’s Yun Chol Om grabbed the gold with 166kg and Saudi Arabia’s Mansour Abdulrahim Al Saleem collected the bronze of clean and jerk with 147kg.

The Iranian athlete came 11th in the snatch with a hoist of 111kg in his first attempt. North Korea’s Yun Chol Om, Vietnam’s Tran Anh Tuan Nguyen, and Kazakhstan’s Igor Son claimed gold, silver and bronze medals of snatch respectively.

In overall, the North Korean representative snatched the gold with 294kg, also breaking the world record. Kazakhstan's Son was overall silver medallist with 266kg while the bronze went to KSA’s lifter. Ghashghaei stood seventh in overall.

The 2019 edition of IWF World Championships kicked off in Pattaya on Wednesday with 734 athletes from 105 nations participating. The event will run until September 27 in both men’s and women’s categories.

