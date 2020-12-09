Iran welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday.

Zarif further maintained that Iran welcomes the peace agreement to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as well as the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

Explaining the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Caucasus region, Zarif called for a permanent solution to the crisis based on a political settlement.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister once again offered his condolence for the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemned the terrorist act and further appreciated the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Both sides also conferred on a number of regional and international issues including the expansion of bilateral relations, the Caspian Sea, border cooperation, ongoing projects, and the joint economic commission between the two countries during the meeting.

FA/5092067