Dec 9, 2020, 6:41 PM

New Iranian envoy submits credentials to Emir of Qatar

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Doha presented his credentials to the Emir of Qatar on Wednesday.

The new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Doha, Hamid Reza Dehghani Poudeh, presented his credentials to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday.

The Iranian envoy had also submitted a copy of his credentials to State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, on November 17th.

Dehghani has had various responsibilities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah as well as Deputy Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut.

