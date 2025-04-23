No deal yet with US on further military assistance

"The assistance we are receiving now is the one that was authorized by Congress a year ago. We have not yet had the opportunity to come to an agreement with the United States or even discuss the details of any new assistance with the US," he told a briefing.

Speaking about Kiev’s interest in obtaining Patriot air defense systems, he left the door open that these might be included in a new assistance package, but acknowledged that this would depend on further negotiations. He lamented that the United States has failed to respond to Kiev’s inquiry to buy these systems, TASS reported.

"We don’t want America to halt its assistance," Zelensky said, wrapping up the briefing.

US President Donald Trump didn’t take a hard stance on whether he intends to stop providing military assistance to Ukraine if peace talks fall apart. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that after three years of supporting Ukraine and providing it with billions of dollars, the US has reached a point where it needs to focus on other tasks.

