Tehran, Baku discuss boosting relations at Parl. level

Heading a delegation, the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour met and held talks with Ziafat Askarov the head of Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Committee of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Referring to the determination of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Iran to develop bilateral relations in various fields, Askarov described the documents signed during the reciprocal visits of the two presidents as an important factor for the development of bilateral relations.

He also hailed the inter-parliamentary relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran and the importance of mutual visits of the parliamentary delegations of the two countries, expressing confidence that this relationship will be further strengthened in the post-Corona period.

Askarov considered the implementation of joint economic projects between Baku and Tehran to be in the interest of both countries.

He also referred to the liberation of the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and continued that the Republic of Azerbaijan prefers, like other friendly countries, Iran to take an active role in the reconstruction of these territories.

He appreciated Iran’s stance during the liberation of the occupied territories in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Zonnour, also, for his part congratulated the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said, "There are suitable conditions and many capacities for the development of relations between the two countries and the parliaments of the two countries."

He also said that Iranian companies are interested in participating in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

