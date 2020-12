In a tweet on Wed., Zarif wrote, “Pleased to host Azerbaijan's FM @bayramov_jeyhun. Welcomed end of hostilities and restoration of Azeri territorial integrity.”

“Fruitful talks on furthering comprehensive bilateral cooperation—incl reconstruction of war-torn areas, North/South Corridor, Caspian energy & much more,” he added.

Zarif also welcomed the termination of hostilities and restoration of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

