Ghalibaf calls on Pakistan to release Iranian hostages

In a meeting with Pakistani envoy to Tehran, Iranian Parl. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged the Pak government to take immediate action to release three Iranian hostages.

Exports via Iran's Kordestan prov. grow 55% in eight months

More than 2.3 million tons of goods worth $947 million were exported via the customs terminals of Iran’s western Kordestan province during the eight calendar months to November 20, a senior customs official said.

Iran to produce, purchase coronavirus vaccine

Iranian President Rouhani announced that the country is producing coronavirus vaccine and has supplying it on the agenda.

EU’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs surprising

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that Europe’s demand for not implementing Iran’s Strategic Action Plan was surprising.

FM Zarif stresses Iran's support for Astana Peace Process

Referring to the visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif once again stressed the support of Iran for the Astana Peace Process.

Iranian, Sri Lankan foreign ministers hold phone talks

In the phone call, Gunawardena condemned the terrorist assassination that led to the martyrdom of prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Zarif invites neighbors for direct talks without outsiders

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif invited Iran's neighbors for direct talks about the region without outside meddling.

Iran 100% self-sufficient in production of freight wagons

The Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) announced Iran has been able to achieve 100% self-sufficiency in the production of freight wagons.

Scientist assassination to be definitely revenged

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps stressed the revenge on perpetrators of the Iranian scientist assassination is definite.

Iran COVID-19 update: 11,023 infections, 323 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,023 COVID-19 infections and 323 deaths due to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Gas production from SPGF hits 139% growth annually

Statistics have shown that gas production from South Pars Gas Field has registered a 139 percent growth annually from 2013 to 2019.

Iran not to negotiate with West over region: Zarif

Addressing some neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said that Iran won't negotiate with the West over the region.

