Russia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to uphold Karabakh ceasefire

The hostilities ceased in the disputed region after the sides signed a declaration on November 10 to stop the bloodshed, which erupted at the end of September 2020 and claimed thousands of lives, including civilians.

A spokesperson for the Russian peacekeepers stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been reminded about the necessity to uphold the ceasefire regime in accordance with the previously signed declaration after a ceasefire violation was detected in Hadrut Province in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). Peacekeepers have already arrived in the local settlements of Khtsaberd and Khin Taher, which were affected by the skirmish, to investigate which of the sides violated the ceasefire.

Previously, the defense ministry of Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan had renewed hostilities in the direction of the villages of Khin Taher (Old Taglar) and Khtsaberd on December 12. The two settlements are located in the southern part of the Karabakh in Hadrut Province, most of which is currently controlled by Baku, Sputnik reported.

Armenia claimed that their forces were undertaking "adequate actions" in regards to the offensive, without delving into details. There is no official information regarding casualties as a result of the skirmish, but reports suggest that three reservists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Azerbaijan, in turn, stated that its military had stopped a "provocation" purportedly attempted by Armenian forces involving a ceasefire violation on Yerevan's part. Baku added that the ceasefire regime is being upheld "at the moment".

MA/PR