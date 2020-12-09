Iran ready to strengthen economic ties with Bolivia

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to La Paz, Morteza Tafreshi, voiced Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Bolivia in the field of production in a meeting with the Minister of Productive Development of Bolivia Néstor Huanca on Wednesday.

The Bolivian Minister also welcomed the cooperation between the two countries and stated that his country is determined to use the technology of Iranian companies especially in the field of food production.

Bilateral relations between Tehran and La Paz are expected to expand after new Bolivian President Luis Arce took office in November.

FA/IRN 84141432